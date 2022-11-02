Ida M. Flowers, 74, of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest.

She was born on February 21, 1948 in New Kensington, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth Ann (Worthington) Stiffy.

Ida was married on July 30, 1966 in Apollo, PA to Victor John Flowers Sr., who preceded her in death on November 12, 2000.

She was a woman with many talents and worked as a waitress, a clerk, and in retail.

She had worked at Marienville Glass Plant until it closed.

After working at the glass plant, she began working in Newmansville at the County Line Market.

Ida was a former member of the Fryburg Sportsman Club.

Her favorite thing of all was spending time with her family.

Ida is survived by her three children: Cindy Flowers, of Tionesta, V. John Flowers Jr., of Clarion, and Renee Decker and her husband Steven, of Erie; her grandchildren: Tyler (Nikki) Flowers, Devon Flowers, David (Jacque) Flowers, Shana (John) Hipple, and Zachary Decker; great grandchildren: Nathan, Sarah, Cameron, Ava, Devious, Isabella; a sister, Wilma Lantin and her husband James, of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Casey Flowers and a daughter in law, Francine Flowers.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A funeral service will take place immediately following at 2:00pm at the funeral home, with Melissa Kraus, as officiant.

Donations may be made to Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 319, Leeper, PA 16233 to help defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

