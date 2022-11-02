NC Junior Historians Participate in Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery; Veterans Day Program Set

ARLINGTON, Va. (EYT) – Four seniors from North Clarion Junior-Senior High School recently had the honor to participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

(Pictured above, left to right: North Clarion seniors Sofia Venanzi, Olivia Siegel, Katie Bauer, and Zeelan Hargenrader.)

Junior Historians officers Katie Bauer, Zeelan Hargenrader, Olivia Siegel, and Sofia Venanzi were selected to place the wreath at the Tomb.

The four officers, along with 45 other members, traveled to Washington, D.C., on a four-day trip to explore some of the country’s most famous historical attractions.

Day One of the trip included a stop at the National Archives before going to Arlington, Virginia. In addition to participating in the wreath-laying ceremony, students witnessed The Changing of the Guard and visited the John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame. They finished the day exploring some of the nation’s most iconic monuments and memorials.

On Day Two, students toured the White House, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the National Museum of American History. A dinner cruise on the Potomac River completed the day.

The final two days included a tour of Mount Vernon, Colonial Williamsburg, and a stop at Busch Gardens.

With the trip behind them, the officers and members of Junior Historians are planning the Veterans Day assembly to be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, in the high school gymnasium.

At the conclusion of the assembly, a ceremony will be held at the North Clarion Veterans Memorial, which will include the laying of the wreath by members of the VFW Post #2145, a gun salute, and posting of colors presented by members of the American Legion Post 66, and the playing of “Taps.”

The North Clarion Veterans Memorial was built and dedicated in 2001.

