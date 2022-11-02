Police: Woman Files False Criminal Trespass Report Following Family Dispute Over Hunting Camp

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County woman is facing charges for reportedly filing a false criminal trespass report following a family dispute at a seasonal camp in Barnett Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittany Ann Harcarik, of Finleyville, Washington County, Pa., on Monday, October 31.

Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville received a call from Brittany Harcarik at 7:11 p.m. on October 8 reporting a possible criminal trespass at a seasonal camp on Blue Ridge Road in Barnett Township, Forest County. She advised the PCO (Police Communications Operator) on three separate occasions a “neighbor” told her they could hear noise within the camp, according to the criminal complaint.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the location. When they arrived around 7:30 p.m. on October 8, they observed several vehicles at the camp, some hunting gear and equipment on the back porch, and lights on inside the camp. They knocked on the rear door, announced themselves, and spoke with a known man, the complaint states.

The known man advised troopers that the location is a seasonal camp which belongs to various family members. He then began to discuss a recent civil matter within his family involving a man and the man’s daughter “Brittany.” He then advised them that his brother could provide more information because he handles scheduling for the camp, according to the complaint.

A trooper contacted the man’s brother, who explained that “Brittany” and her father have caused serious issues in the family over the last several years, according to the complaint.

The man further explained that he communicated with Brittany Harcarik on October 1 about the camp being occupied during the weekend of October 7 through October 9 by one of the family members. He related that Brittany Harcarik wanted to stay at the camp that weekend, the complaint states.

The trooper asked the man if he had any idea which “neighbor” Brittany Harcarik may have been referring to, and he gave the trooper the name of a nearby neighbor. The man also told the trooper that the neighbor was at the camp drinking beer and sitting by the fire with one of the family members on the night of October 8, which was the same night of the initial report, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the trooper contacted Brittany Harcarik over the phone on October 9 and asked how and who contacted her about unknown individuals being at the camp. Instead of answering the questions, she allegedly insisted on the trooper explaining to her who was at the camp. She reportedly became defensive, and her voice became aggressive.

The trooper explained to Harcarik that she had contacted PSP on a recorded line and reported a “neighbor” told her “someone” was making noise at the camp. Harcarik said, “the neighbor called me.” She could not provide a timeline or contact information for the known neighbor, the complaint state.

The trooper then contacted the known neighbor who owns a property on Blue Ridge Road. He advised them that he was inside the camp when PSP responded to the location on the night of October 8. The trooper asked if he recently contacted Brittany Harcarik, specifically on the night of October 8. He responded that he had not spoken to Harcarik in over a year and that he did not contact her on October 8, the complaint continues.

The trooper contacted Harcarik again and explained to her that they needed to determine who initially told her an “unknown person” was at the camp. She again answered (the neighbor). She related that he has a camp in the area, according to the complaint.

The trooper explained that he had spoken to (the neighbor), that he had reason to believe she was lying, and that her initial report was not legitimate. He advised her that it was a crime to make a false report to law enforcement. She reportedly became irate and defensive during the conversation, the complaint states.

The trooper related to Harcarik that he and others rushed to the location because they initially believed it was a serious criminal offense. She then stated, “Well that is what they did to us.” She then told the trooper “(the neighbor) was a liar” and “they all drink beer together,” according to the complaint.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Brittany Harcarik created a fictitious story of a neighbor contacting her on the night of October 8. She provided information to PSP Marienville regarding a possible criminal trespassing, knowing it was not true, the complaint notes.

The following charge was filed in Magisterial District Court before Judge Daniel L. Miller on October 31:

– False Reports – Reported Offense Did Not Occur, Misdemeanor 3

Brittany Harcarik is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 22 at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.