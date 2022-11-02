Shapiro, Austin Bus Tour Rolls into Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Pa. Governor candidate Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis’ bus tour pulled into the Mechanistic Brewing parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, they knew they were among friends.

Over 150 cheering supporters were on hand to greet the current Pennsylvania Attorney General campaigning to be Pennsylvania Governor who is on a statewide GOTV (Get Out To Vote) bus tour.

Shapiro said the “Big Fights Bus Tour” was to share his plans to move Pennsylvania forward and bring together Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, to reject extremist viewpoints, and win this race.

“I’ve served the good people of this community, and I do so primarily for two reasons,” said Shapiro. “Number one is because Laura and I are blessed with four amazing children, and we worry about their planet, and we worry about their safety.”

“We worry when we look in their eyes that somehow they might have fewer opportunities than the world Lori and I were blessed to be born into 49 years ago. We worry about your kids and grandkids, too, and that’s one of the reasons why I do what I do.

“The second reason is that my faith tells me what to believe, but you should know that what I believe is what motivates me and that is my scripture teaches me that no one is required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it. We each accept and treasure the responsibility to get off the sidelines, get in the game, and do our part.”

Shapiro emphasized – Austin Davis and Josh Shapiro will never forget Clarion County.

“We just ask you over these next seven days you realize this is about something way bigger than just ourselves, but this is about the very existence of our democracy and the very foundational freedoms that we’ve relied upon.”



(Pictured above: Austin Davis, Lori Shapiro, Clarion Mayor Jennifer Vinson, and Clarin Area School Director Braxton White.)

