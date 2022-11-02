Shippenville Woman, Two Others Escape Injuries Following Chain-Reaction Crash

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to a chain-reaction crash that occurred on State Route 38 last Thursday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road) in Center Township, Butler County, as a 2021 Honda CRV driven by 20-year-old Hannah R. Watson, of Youngwood, was legally stopped within its lane, waiting to turn left into a driveway while a 2019 Honda Pilot operated by 33-year-old Kayla J. Bauer, of Shippenville, was stopped behind it.

Police say a 2012 Dodge Ram 5500 driven by 50-year-old Jason E. Summerville, of West Sunbury, was traveling northbound and failed to stop behind the two vehicles when it struck the rear bumper of the Honda Pilot. The impact subsequently pushed the Honda Pilot into the Honda CRV.

No injuries were reported.

All occupants were using seat belts.

According to police, Summerville was cited for Careless Driving.

Oneida Valley Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.

PSP Butler released the above report on Wednesday, November 2.

