Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: BHS Cancer Care to Offer Free Breast and Cervical Cancer Screenings

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

BHS Cancer CareCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – BHS Cancer Care is offering free Breast and Cervical Cancer screenings.

The free screenings are scheduled to take place Saturday, November 12, from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m at the BHS Health and Wellness Center located at 330 North Point Drive, Clarion.

To schedule an appointment call 814-226-1970. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Screenings save lives!

– Free mammograms for women age 40+ (women under 40 may qualify if considered high risk)
– Free Pelvic and pap exams for women age 21+

Refreshments, prizes, and giveaways will be given out during the event.

BHS Cancer Screening


