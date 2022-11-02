SPONSORED: BHS Cancer Care to Offer Free Breast and Cervical Cancer Screenings
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – BHS Cancer Care is offering free Breast and Cervical Cancer screenings.
The free screenings are scheduled to take place Saturday, November 12, from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m at the BHS Health and Wellness Center located at 330 North Point Drive, Clarion.
To schedule an appointment call 814-226-1970. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Screenings save lives!
– Free mammograms for women age 40+ (women under 40 may qualify if considered high risk)
– Free Pelvic and pap exams for women age 21+
Refreshments, prizes, and giveaways will be given out during the event.
