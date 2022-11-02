SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales Has Over 100 Trailers in Stock

 

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

J&JSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales has over 100 trailers in stock and a great website to help you find what you need.

J&J Trailers is sure to have the perfect fit for you. If you don’t find what you need in stock, they can get something ordered to meet your specifications.

Browse a full line of available inventory at https://jjtrailersales.com/

Mention this article to receive 10% off any trailer of your choice! Remember, shop local, and always choose quality over quantity!

Enclosed Cargo Trailers:

J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales stocks many enclosed cargo trailers of all different sizes. Sizes include 6×12, 7×14, 7×16, and 8×20. Ramp Rear Doors and Barn Doors are available. Tandem and Single Axles. Many different interior height options are available including 12” Extra Height.

Contractor Packages are also available.

Equipment Trailers:

Whether you’re hauling cars, trucks, skid steers, tractors, or heavy equipment, J&J has the trailer for you. Models include Deck Overs, Car Haulers, Angle Iron Landscape Trailers, and Skid Steer Trailers from 7000#-10000# GVWR.

Trailer1

Utility and Aluminum Trailers:

J&J offers a wide range of utility trailers, from aluminum to steel. Sizes include 5×10, 6×12, and 6×14. Mostly single axles are available, however, there are a few tandem axles on the lot. Models include Steel Sided Trailers, Angle Iron’s, and Aluminum Utility’s.

trailer4 (1)

Dump Trailers:

Dump Trailers are multi-purpose trailers that can be used to haul gravel, mulch, heavy equipment, and much more. With sizes available such as 5×8, 6×10, and 6×12 and GVWR’s of 5000#, 7000#, 9990#, and 12,000#.

241841752_1001304010644178_1227268354659936664_n

Give us a call at 814-226-6066 or check us out online at www.jjtrailersales.com or on Facebook.

279580559_440048537924034_4673144002774835578_n


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
