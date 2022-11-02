SPONSORED: J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales Has Over 100 Trailers in Stock
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales has over 100 trailers in stock and a great website to help you find what you need.
J&J Trailers is sure to have the perfect fit for you. If you don’t find what you need in stock, they can get something ordered to meet your specifications.
Browse a full line of available inventory at https://jjtrailersales.com/
Enclosed Cargo Trailers:
J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales stocks many enclosed cargo trailers of all different sizes. Sizes include 6×12, 7×14, 7×16, and 8×20. Ramp Rear Doors and Barn Doors are available. Tandem and Single Axles. Many different interior height options are available including 12” Extra Height.
Contractor Packages are also available.
Equipment Trailers:
Whether you’re hauling cars, trucks, skid steers, tractors, or heavy equipment, J&J has the trailer for you. Models include Deck Overs, Car Haulers, Angle Iron Landscape Trailers, and Skid Steer Trailers from 7000#-10000# GVWR.
Utility and Aluminum Trailers:
J&J offers a wide range of utility trailers, from aluminum to steel. Sizes include 5×10, 6×12, and 6×14. Mostly single axles are available, however, there are a few tandem axles on the lot. Models include Steel Sided Trailers, Angle Iron’s, and Aluminum Utility’s.
Dump Trailers:
Dump Trailers are multi-purpose trailers that can be used to haul gravel, mulch, heavy equipment, and much more. With sizes available such as 5×8, 6×10, and 6×12 and GVWR’s of 5000#, 7000#, 9990#, and 12,000#.
Give us a call at 814-226-6066 or check us out online at www.jjtrailersales.com or on Facebook.
