Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Christmastime 2022
Escape the crowds and enjoy a Country Christmas in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region this year.
The many shops and events in the region are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Here are some highlights of holiday festivities happening this year that you won’t want to miss.
The Christmas season gets rolling this year with the much-anticipated holiday shopping extravaganza known as The Cook Forest Gingerbread Tour November 4-6. The shops along the twenty-mile corridor from Cook Forest State Park to Historic Brookville will packed with Christmas décor and unique gift ideas.
Live local actors will portray the first Pilgrims and bring real life experiences of the first Thanksgiving to the Dinner Drama in New Bethlehem on the evening of Friday November 4th hosted by the Redbank Valley Historical Society. The annual Holiday Bazaar at St. Marys Area High School is Saturday, November 5.
On Saturday, November 12, the Boy Scouts of Troop 72 will holding a Christmas Craft Show at St. Marys Church in Reynoldsville.
Quiet Creek Herb Farm near Brookville will be holding Wreath Making classes throughout the holiday season. You can go home with a creation to decorate your home with fresh evergreen aroma and beauty on November 12 and 27, and December 3, 10.
A Christmas Gathering in Brockway provides two weekends of holiday fun on November 17-20 and 25-27. Each year a collection of local businesses and private locations opening their doors to the public for a special holiday shopping experience.
Make your own Christmas Cards at The Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s Christmas Cards, Cookies, Chocolate, & Cocktails on Thursday, November 17.
Another popular holiday tradition is Once Upon a Christmas in Knox on November 18-19.
Light Up Night with Santa at the gazebo in Ridgway is Friday, November 25.
Home for the Holidays Parade in Punxsutawney and Light Up Night in St. Marys both will take place on Saturday, November 26.
There will be a Holiday Craft Show on December 2-3 at St. Marys Church in Crown near Leeper.
Enjoy “A Hallmark Christmas” in New Bethlehem with a parade and Light Up Night on Friday, December 2.
The Holiday Cheer Tour in Ridgway is December 2 with local businesses having sales, delicious treats and drinks, and town filled with holiday cheer.
Shop the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show at the Redbank Valley Municipal Park on Saturday, December 3.
Wine & Shine Walk 2022 and Chateau D’Argy’ s Christmas Craft and Vendor Show in Brookville are on Saturday, December 3.
Holiday Historic Church Tour will take place in Brookville on December 10.
Give yourself the gift of A Magical Wurlitzer Christmas with the brilliant artistry of Dave Wickerham on the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on Sunday, December 11.
These are just some of the many events happening in during the holiday season this year. For complete list of events go VisitPAGO.com/events.
Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.