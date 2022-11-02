 

State Police Calls: Local Teen Cited for Harassment

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Tionesta Teen Cited for Harassment

Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of harassment near State Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, at 3:00 p.m. on October 23.

Police say it was determined physical contact occurred at an earlier date.

The arrestee is a 15-year-old Tionesta female.

The victim is a 54-year-old Tionesta woman.

A non-traffic citation was filed through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

Clarion Man Arrested for Drug Possession

PSP Marienville conducted a vehicle stop near State Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County, after troopers observed traffic violations around 6:08 p.m. on October 23.

Police say the operator of a 2011 Kia Sorento—a known 21-year-old Clarion man—was discovered to be in possession of a controlled substance.

This investigation is ongoing.


