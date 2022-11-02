Walter J. Flinchbaugh, 86, of Seneca, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully October 30th, at the home of his daughter where he had received care from his family during the last year battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Born December 10, 1935, in Oil City, PA, Wally was the son of the late Walter H. Flinchbaugh and Loretta (Thomas) Hanna.

He was raised in Tippery, PA and attended Cranberry High School.

He served in the Army (101st Airborne) from 1957-1959 as a parachute rigger/paratrooper.

In 1963, he married Judith Mazeika from Culver City, CA.

They moved back to Seneca, PA in 1970 where they raised their family.

Wally loved being involved in his children’s activities, whether it was coaching baseball, boy scouts, or attending all their sporting events.

He loved the outdoors and just spending time with his family and friends.

Prior to retirement, he worked at Asplundh Tree Service, Joy Manufacturing and then retired from Penelec Energy Company.

After retirement, Wally was either hanging out at the Log Cabin with his buddies, doing yardwork or traveling to Lake Wallenpaupack, PA and Jacksonville, Florida to visit his 3 grandchildren with his wife Judie.

Wally was fondly referred to as “Pappy” by his grandchildren as well as their friends and family.

He was an amazing son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be sadly missed by so many.

He was a member of IBEW and a life member of the NRA.

Wally loved to hunt and any outdoor activity.

Wally is survived by his son Michael Flinchbaugh of St. Johns, Florida; his daughter Kristi Turner of Paupack, PA; his 3 grandchildren Max and Mackenzie Turner of Paupack, PA and Samuel Flinchbaugh of St. Johns, Florida; his brother-in-law/sister-in-law Edward and Sydney Mazeika of Simi Valley California and a nephew Sean (Jen) Toth of Santa Clarita California.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judie (Mazeika) Flinchbaugh, his parents Walter H. Flinchbaugh and Loretta (Thomas) Hanna and his son-in-law Mark Turner.

The family would like to thank Dr. Keith Wolfe of Seneca PA and the staff of Revolutionary Home Health and Hospice for making Wally’s end of life comfortable.

He enjoyed his weekly visits with his nurses Jessica, Kristyn and Kentrina and Social Worker Dee, as well as the PT crew and other staff who worked with him.

You are all amazing healthcare professionals.

Per his wishes, no public services will be observed.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Teeters’ Funeral Home, Hawley PA.

Memorial contributions in Wally’s memory may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors.

Teeters’ Funeral Chapel is taking care of arrangements.

