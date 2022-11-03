 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 46. Light south wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
