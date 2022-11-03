The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Areas of dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 46. Light south wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly after 11pm. Low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.