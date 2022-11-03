 

75-Year-Old Man Accused of Stabbing, Attempting to Kill His Son

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a 75-year-old man stabbed his son after an argument in Parks Township, Armstrong County, on Wednesday evening.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers were dispatched around 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, for a report of a stabbing in the area of Washington Street, in Parks Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a known victim was stabbed by his father—a known 75-year-old Vandergrift man—after an argument.

The victim was flown to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


