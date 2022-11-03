75-Year-Old Man Accused of Stabbing, Attempting to Kill His Son

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a 75-year-old man stabbed his son after an argument in Parks Township, Armstrong County, on Wednesday evening.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers were dispatched around 7:41 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, for a report of a stabbing in the area of Washington Street, in Parks Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a known victim was stabbed by his father—a known 75-year-old Vandergrift man—after an argument.

The victim was flown to a hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover, police say.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with attempted homicide.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.