Case Against Woman Who Allegedly Admitted to Traveling 130 MPH Before Rollover Crash on I-80 Moves Forward in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 25-year-old woman who allegedly admitted to traveling 130 mph before rolling her vehicle on Interstate 80 in Richland Township have been waived for court.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Elizabeth Anne Chasse, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 1, with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding:

– Marijuana – Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor



– Criminal Mischief, Misdemeanor 3– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $7,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched around 9:19 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Richland Township, Clarion County.

While en route, responding troopers were informed that the operator–identified as Elizabeth Chasse–was being combative with EMS and was “attempting to enter traffic” on I-80, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with Chasse, who was erratic in her behavior, the complaint states.

Chasse related she was uninjured and did not need medical treatment. She stated that she was traveling 130 mph when she approached a commercial vehicle and had to swerve right causing her to enter an embankment and roll over, the complaint indicates.

Police spoke with a member of Emlenton EMS who stated that upon his arrival, Chasse was outside her vehicle “flipping (them) off.” According to EMS, Chasse attempted to stop a commercial vehicle on I-80 because she wanted to ask the operator for a lighter, the complaint indicates.

EMS staff also told police that Chasse was observed standing next to a bag of spray paint with her tablet device and sneakers. On the ground where Chasse was standing read “Zag is a fag” in orange spray paint. Chasse indicated she wrote this because “Zag” is her nickname, the complaint notes.

While speaking with Chasse, troopers detected an odor of marijuana. Chasse related she smoked marijuana the day before, but also indicated she did not have a good concept of time and didn’t know how long she had been driving from Massachusetts, according to the complaint.

Chasse was placed into custody and transported for a Drug Influence Evaluation and chemical test. She refused to participate in the Drug Influence Evaluation and also refused to submit to a chemical test of blood, according to the complaint.

She was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on October 29 in front of Judge Heeter.

