 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham ‘n Cheese Quiche

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Make ahead and freeze for a time you’re too tired to cook!

Ingredients

1 package (14.1 ounces) refrigerated pie crust
2 cups diced fully cooked ham

2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 teaspoons dried minced onion
4 large eggs
2 cups half-and-half cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Unroll pie crusts into two 9-in. pie plates; flute edges. Line unpricked pie crusts with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans, or uncooked rice. Bake until light golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-5 minutes longer, or cool on wire racks.

-Divide ham, cheese, and onion between shells. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, salt, and pepper until blended. Pour into crusts. Cover edges loosely with foil. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before cutting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.