Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ham ‘n Cheese Quiche

Make ahead and freeze for a time you’re too tired to cook!

Ingredients

1 package (14.1 ounces) refrigerated pie crust

2 cups diced fully cooked ham



2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese2 teaspoons dried minced onion4 large eggs2 cups half-and-half cream1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Unroll pie crusts into two 9-in. pie plates; flute edges. Line unpricked pie crusts with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans, or uncooked rice. Bake until light golden brown, 10-12 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake until bottom is golden brown, 3-5 minutes longer, or cool on wire racks.

-Divide ham, cheese, and onion between shells. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, salt, and pepper until blended. Pour into crusts. Cover edges loosely with foil. Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minutes. Let stand for 5-10 minutes before cutting.

