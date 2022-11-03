 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Free Library ‘Stew & Brew’ Fundraiser Set for November 10

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion Free Library Stew and Brew, 2019CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Mechanistic Brewing Co. and the Friends of the Clarion Free Library are once again teaming up on November 10 for their “Stew & Brew” fundraiser.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mechanistic Brewing Co. in Clarion.

“Stew & Brew” is back with 14 chefs lined up to see who makes the best soups and stews in Clarion.

Attendees will get a chance to sample each and vote for their favorite. Your favorite chefs will win some fantastic prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Clarion Free Library.

Beer, wine, cider, and kombucha will be available for purchase during the event.

For more information, email [email protected] or find Friends of the Clarion Free Library on Facebook and Instagram.

Mechanistic Brewing Co. is located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.