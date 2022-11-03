Clarion Free Library ‘Stew & Brew’ Fundraiser Set for November 10

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Mechanistic Brewing Co. and the Friends of the Clarion Free Library are once again teaming up on November 10 for their “Stew & Brew” fundraiser.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mechanistic Brewing Co. in Clarion.

“Stew & Brew” is back with 14 chefs lined up to see who makes the best soups and stews in Clarion.

Attendees will get a chance to sample each and vote for their favorite. Your favorite chefs will win some fantastic prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Clarion Free Library.

Beer, wine, cider, and kombucha will be available for purchase during the event.

For more information, email [email protected] or find Friends of the Clarion Free Library on Facebook and Instagram.

Mechanistic Brewing Co. is located at 538 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

