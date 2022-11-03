Doris “Dorie” (Graham) Feather passed away Monday, October 31st.

Dorie was born July 17, 1933, on her grandparent’s farm in New Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

She was baptized at the New Lebanon Presbyterian Church.

She grew up going back and forth from Sewickley/Edgeworth to the farm in New Lebanon.

Dorie graduated from Sandy Lake High School in 1951.

She recently celebrated the 70th class reunion with 10 of her classmates.

Dorie married the love of her life on July 18, 1953, David L. Feather of Hadley at the Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church.

After living in Mercer County, she and Dave moved to New Castle and then later to Franklin, the place she adored the most.

Together Dave and Doris built their home on a hill in Rocky Grove and lived there for over 50 years raising their two sons Steve and Kevin.

They attended Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church for over 60 years.

Doris served as Elder, Deacon and Trustee.

Dorie enjoyed singing and was a member of the Choraliers, Sweet Adelines and her church choir.

She also volunteered for the Rocky Grove Woman’s Club, Boy Scouts, Meals-on-Wheels, the Barrow Civic Theater, Rocky Grove Fire Department Auxiliary and the local election board.

She enjoyed gardening, golfing, various card clubs and being active at Curves and the YMCA.

She and Dave loved to travel, and together they visited the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, the Netherlands, Alaska, Hawaii, and many of the other states in the U.S.

Dorie worked at the Mercer County State Bank, the Exchange Bank, the Franklin Hospital (UPMC), National Fuel Gas, and C&M Sales retiring at age 70.

She and Dave also owned D&D Craft Store in Rocky Grove for 3 1/2 years.

Dorie was preceded in death by her husband Dave, an unnamed baby girl; mother, Henrietta Grantham Graham Minshull, and father, Paul Graham; a sister, Mary Lou Bortz; as well as two beloved brothers-in-law.

Surviving are her aunt, Alice Myers; youngest sister, Polly Kimes; son, Stephen (Shelly) Feather; son, Kevin (Nick Igneri) Feather; granddaughter, Marie Alcorn; grandson, Stephen (Amanda) Feather, and three great-grandchildren: Baylee Cutchall, and Oliver and Theo Feather.

In addition, her dear friend and companion for the past 10 years, Wade Turk.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to either: The Venango County Humane Society or The Barrow Civic Theater in Franklin.

The family will receive friends and family on Friday, November 4th from 2pm to 4pm at the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church, 321 Rocky Grove Ave., Franklin.

A celebration of her life will follow at 4 pm in the church, conducted by Rev. Marc de Jeu.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.