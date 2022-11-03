Featured Local Job: ATA Drivers

The Area Transportation Authority currently has openings for Drivers.

ATA is hiring!

Full-time, Part-time, and Casual/Back Up Drivers needed in the Clarion area.

Starting Rate – $15.00/hour

Immediate Openings – Full and Part-time Available

Flexible Hours

Health Insurance

Reimbursable CDL License Cost

Paid Training

Opportunity for Paid Time Off

School Bus Drivers Welcome – Evening, Weekends, and Summers

If you enjoy driving, interacting with people, and working on your own, ATA would love to talk with you about employment opportunities.

Please call ATA at (814) 965-1236 to request an employment application or apply online at www.rideata.com. Completed applications and resumes may be mailed to the address listed below or emailed to [email protected]

Area Transportation Authority

44 Transportation Center

Johnsonburg PA 15845

Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Area Transportation Authority is actively seeking minority and/or female applicants and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

