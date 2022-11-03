Featured Local Job: School Guidance Counselor

Clarion Area School District currently has and opening for a School Guidance Counselor.

Immediate opening for a full-time permanent position. Certification in School Counseling is required.

Send letter of interest, current resume, Act 34, Act 151, and FBI fingerprint clearances, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent



Clarion Area School District221 Liberty StreetClarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18, or until the position is filled.

