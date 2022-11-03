Featured Local Job: Transportation Security Officers

TSA is hiring Transportation Security Officers at Dubois-Jefferson County Airport.

They’re offering a very generous $1,000* SIGN-ON BONUS!

These part-time positions start at $16.90 per hour.

Positions include excellent federal medical, dental and retirement plans, as well as other benefits

Also included is paid on-the-job training, weekend and holiday pay, and even a potential pay raise after just six months

Apply online at https://jobs.tsa.gov/search/jobs?hiringpath%5Bpublic%5D=public&keyword=TSO&location=duj&op=Filter&utm_source=explore-jefferson-pa&utm_medium=jobboard&utm_campaign=tso_duj&utm_content=duj_jobpost

