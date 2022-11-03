Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on August 25, 1943 in Petoskey, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Grace (Ellig) Davis.

Judy married the love of her life, Thomas Spence on January 4, 1964. Thomas preceded her in death on January 28, 2010 leaving a hole in her heart and life.

She enjoyed being a homemaker in her married life, however; in her earlier years, she was employed by J.C. Penney’s in Franklin as the Catalog Manager.

Judy was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time solving crossword puzzles, walking and being a volunteer at both AppleFest and the Franklin Library.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, John T. Spence and his wife, Melissa of Cooperstown; and her brothers, Robert Davis and his wife, Nancy and Michael Davis and his wife, Ann all of Boyne City, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judith is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Karen Ann Spence in 1974; her brother, Richard Davis; and her sister, Donna Mosely.

The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and AseraCare Hospice for their excellent care and kindness towards Judy.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 3 pm – 7 pm.

Funeral services will be private.

Judy will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.

Memorial contributions can be made in Judith’s memory to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Shadyside, 5115 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or a charity of one’s choice.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Judy’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

