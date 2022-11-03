 

Mark A. Conner

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 07:11 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-mBBIlLTNyrO0AyVYMark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away on October 31st, at his residence of natural causes.

Born in Kittanning, Pa. on February 1, 1962, he was the son of the late Doyle J. and Doris South Conner.

A 1980 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School at Foxburg, Mark earned an Associate Degree from the Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

He retired on Sept. 1, 2022, from First Energy as a senior communication technician following thirty-six years of service.

He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local #459.

Mark was a member of Park Hill Church of God at West Freedom where he served many years as the audio-visual technician for church services and other activities.

He was a former active member of the Perry Twp. VFD, held an FCC license for many years, a PA state inspection license, and a CDL.

Mark loved tinkering in the garage on his various pieces of equipment and always had a number of projects in progress at once.

He was always one to help others whether it be cars, equipment, or construction projects.

He took special joy in his grandchildren and always made sure to have snacks, candy, and juice stashed away for them.

He could often be found driving them around on one of his tractors or teaching them the basics of construction and auto repair.

Surviving is his wife, the former Mary Beth Freeberg (Conner) whom he married September 29th, 1984; two daughters: Marissa (Emil) Fischli of St. Petersburg and Malia Conner of Emlenton; two sons: Mitchell (Randi) Conner of Ellwood City and Matthew (Emily) Conner of Cranberry Twp., Pa; eight grandchildren: Jenna Fischli, Erik Fischli, Callen Fischli, Conner Fischli, Rowen Alworth, Megan Ortz, Jacob Conner, and Emmett Conner; brother Daniel (Connie) Conner of Parker, mother-in-law Elaine Simpson of West Freedom; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Michael Alexander Conner who passed on April 27, 2020 and father in law John T Freeberg on August 5, 2020.

Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, and from Noon to 1:00 PM Friday at Park Hill Church of God, Lime Plant Road, West Freedom (Parker).

Funeral service at 1:00 PM from the church with Amy Callander, Associate Pastor, officiating.

Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Dutch Hill.


