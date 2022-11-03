Montana Appointed to Vacant Clarion Borough Council Seat

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Andrew “Andy” Montana of Clarion was appointed on Tuesday night to fill the remaining term of Keaton MacBeth on Clarion Borough Council following MacBeth’s recent resignation.

(Pictured above: Clarion Mayor Jennifer Vinson swears in new council member Andy Montana.)

During the meeting, Montana was one of three candidates to step forward and address the council. The other candidates were Pete Bauer and Jim Averill.

“I am a registered independent voter within the Clarion Borough, so I can easily view both sides of situations,” Montana opened. “The only agenda I have is to make Clarion a much better community to reside in and conduct business.”

Montana, who grew up on Greenville Avenue, opened Ace Montana Realty in 2008. He has long been an advocate for easing zoning restrictions within the borough.

On Tuesday, Montana told the board that his main priorities are zoning and the development of both the borough and downtown.

“My intentions are to use a commonsense approach with zoning in Clarion Borough while making downtown much friendlier,” he said.

Montana also explained that easing up restrictions within downtown will allow more traffic.

“Downtown Clarion requires more traffic and any additional traffic promotes downtown Clarion as a good thing,” Montana noted. “We have a fantastic community and should promote it any chance we have.”

Council member Benjamin Aaron initiated a motion to appoint Montana, which subsequently passed unanimously.

The seat became available on October 4 when it was announced that MacBeth would be filling the vacant full-time Public Works Laborer position.

Previously, Montana ran for Clarion Borough Council in 2021, receiving 309 votes, and subsequently finishing runner-up.

