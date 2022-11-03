Norman C. Peterson, 86, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at The Titusville Area Hospital.

Norman was born in Titusville on July 8, 1936, to the late Axel B. “Mix” and Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Baker) Peterson.

Norman married Patricia M. McDonnell on June 14, 1958, in Titusville.

He was a graduate of Titusville Area High school.

Norman at the age of 21 was a co-owner of Peterson Brothers Golden Dawn in Pleasantville with his brother John.

In 1967, he went to work for Nabisco as a Sales Rep.

He retired in 1994 after 27 years with the company.

Norman enjoyed gospel music, tinkering with electronics, and watching college basketball and football.

He was known for having three televisions set on at the same time during game day, so he didn’t miss a second of the action.

He also had a strong interest in politics.

Norman was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Pleasantville.

Over the years, he was a member of the Titusville Area School Board, Venango Vo-Tech Board of Directors and served as President of the Intermediate Unit and as Vice President of Pleasantville Borough Council.

He was also a member of the Pleasantville Lions Club and served as a staffer on his brother John’s first congressional campaign.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of 64 years; a son, Craig and his wife Veronica of Pleasantville, a daughter, Beth Foley and husband Mark of Scottsdale, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Kaela Guin and husband James of Phoenix, AZ, Meghan Foley of Brentwood, CA, and Shane Foley of Phoenix, AZ; 4 Great-grandchildren, Kaden and Tanner Guin, Felix and Lena Plaza; 3 Step grandchildren, Taleah Britsch, Timothy Plaza, Tori Allred; 3 brothers, John and his wife Saundra Peterson of Pleasantville, Bruce Peterson of Pleasantville, and Ronald Peterson of Franklin; A brother-in-law, Paul Rudy of Cochranton.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Shamburg Christian Church of God Social Hall from 2pm-5pm.

The address of the Social Hall is 15995 Rouseville Road, Pleasantville, PA 16341.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

