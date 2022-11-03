Ready to Run: D9 Cross Country Stars Ready to Go at PIAA Meet on Saturday



HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Elk County Catholic and Cranberry girls team in Class A, St. Marys girls in 2A, the Brookville and Cranberry boys in A and the St. Marys boys in 2A will compete for a title at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Hershey.

The individuals from those teams will also compete for an individual championship.

Grace Neubert of Elk County Catholic won the Class A girls race, Kevin Sherry of Coudersport was the Class A boys champion, Gabby Pistner of St. Marys won the Class 2A girls title and Manny Diaz of Bradford was the Class 2A boys champ.

Qualifiers for the state meet are:

CLASS A

GIRLS

Grace Neubert (ECC), Sophia Bille (ECC), Cheyenne Mehl (Oswayo Valley), Erika Doolittle (Brookville), Sami Straub (ECC), Gianna Bille (ECC), Katie Petrosky (ECC), Isabella Macer (ECC), Caitlyn Vollmer (ECC), Karleigh Shaffer (Cranberry), Kelsey Hanna (Cranberry), Kayla Hanna (Cranberry), Jordan Montgomery (Cranberry), Ashlyn Shultz (Cranberry), Zofia Earp (Cranberry), Jenna Zendron (Moniteau), Adisen Jackson (C-L), Rebecca Martin (Northern Potter), Katie Bauer (North Clarion), Anna Fiscus (Brookville), Lily Wymer (Kane), Nicole Fair (North Clarion), Zoe Puhala (Brockway)

BOYS

Kevin Sherry (Coudersport), Eli Schrieber (Ridgway), Ty Fiscus (Brookville), Cole Householder (Brookville), Coyha Brown (Brookville), Alec Geer (Brookville), Jack Gill (Brookville), Brady Means (Brookville), Ian Clowes (Brookville), Dalton Wenner (Cranberry), Ben Seybert (Cranberry), Kaleb Heath (Cranberry), Dane Wenner (Cranberry), Noel Bunyak (Cranberry), Mariner Perry (Cranberry), Thatcher Matassa (Cranberry), Griffin Booher (KC), Andrew Coriaty (Oswayo Valley), Logan Lutz (C-L), Aaron Myers (Ridgway), Ty Rankin (C-L), Jonathan Hansford (Keystone), Gabriel Fair (North Clarion), Julian Funaki (ECC)

CLASS 2A

GIRLS

Gabby Pistner (St. Marys), Christina Frontz (St. Marys), Raechel Braun (St. Marys), Mary Delfilippi (St. Marys), Kelsie Bellotti (St. Marys), Lucia Hayes (St. Marys), Paige Bauer (St. Marys), Scarlett Singleton (Clearfield), Korie Dixon (Bradford), Caitlyn Taylor (Bradford), Jordan Hicks (Punxsutawney), Danna Bender (Clearfield)

BOYS

Manny Diaz (Bradford), Brayden Friar (Bradford), Wyatt Foster (St. Marys), Augustus Secco (St. Marys), Jacob Nedimyer (St. Marys), Nicholas Hayes (St. Marys), Brandon Henry (St. Marys), Braydon Mosier (St. Marys), Alex Amador (St. Marys), Evan Groce (Punxsutawney), Leo Paterniti (Bradford), Garrett Bartlebaugh (Punxsutawney)

