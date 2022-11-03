Robert “Bob” Cy Wingard, 52, of Parker, Pa, passed away late Saturday evening, October 29th, 2022.

Born on August 14, 1970, in Clarion County, he was the son of the late Connie Wingard.

Bob graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in 1989.

He served in the United States Army.

He was employed at Iron Mountain as a construction technician for 30 years.

The most important thing to Bob was his kids, Easton and Baylie.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing with Easton, and Colorado trips with his brother Fred and close friends.

He also enjoyed watching Easton play football and Baylie cheer, along with watching them both race their quads.

He loved going out to eat with his kids and loved Disney World.

Surviving is his two children: Baylie and Easton Wingard of Parker; his brother: Fred (Gail) Wingard of Emlenton; his father: Lawrence “Bucky” DeLair; two nephews: Jackson (Ashley) and Dallas (Alyssa) Wingard of Emlenton, as well as one great-niece and two great-nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Wingard.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 7th, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) and a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 8th, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home in Parker.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.