SPONSORED: Bring Your Appetite to Bottomless Pasta Night at Wanango Country Club
Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Thursday nights are bottomless pasta night at Wanango Country Club.
Indulge in a bottomless bowl of pasta and a glass of wine on Thursday night from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Wanango Country Club.
Choose your favorite pasta, sauce, and protein. All bottomless pasta bowls include soup or salad and warm bread for $22.95.
Bring your appetite, and they will provide the Parmesan!
For reservations, call 814-676-8133.
Take-out is also available.
Due to a previously booked event, Wanango Country Club will not be serving dinners Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut St, Reno, PA 16343
Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.
