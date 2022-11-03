 

Clarion County YMCA Gym-athon Raises Over $4K for Sunshine Project

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

27F4B4D5-2CB6-4A73-922C-0E57890F13F1CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Local children managed to raise a significant chunk of change for cancer patients during the Clarion County YMCA’s annual gym-athon.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Participants acquired sponsors to walk and raise money for the Clarion Sunshine Project.

The $4,141.00 check was presented to Tracy Myers, Nurse Manager at The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital for the Sunshine Project.

The donation will go to support the Clarion Sunshine Project, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to helping Oncology and Hematology patients of the Clarion Cancer Center.

The Sunshine Project is a 501c(3) that was incorporated at the end of 2015. Since then, they have paid over $400,000.00 in medical bills for cancer patients in need.

“We don’t want people worrying about their cancer care—that’s the last thing they need to worry about,” Myers told exploreClarion.com. “We certainly thank the children.

“What I think is nice about it is they are being physically active, which is certainly a very good way for us to prevent many forms of cancer,” Myers continued. “We are very grateful that (the YMCA) coordinated to donate to this cause.”


