SPONSORED: DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) – Concrete Projects Are Still An Option in Colder Temperatures
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With colder temperatures in the forecast, concrete is still a viable building material.
Concrete is very sensitive in cold weather but with proper preparation it can be successfully poured. The first few days after concrete has been poured are important, and Dubrook is here to help you through your project.
There are a few things that can be done during cold weather to ensure your concrete reaches proper strength.
The concrete mixture should be changed ahead of the pour and, in some cases, poured concrete should be protected from the cold weather. DuBrook can help with both of these things so you can complete your concrete project.
There are a couple of ways Dubrook can help change the mixture: warm water and/or accelerators.
Warm water can be used when mixing concrete. The aggregates that go into the concrete can also be heated resulting in warmer ready-mix concrete.
There are two types of accelerators that can be used: calcium chloride or non-chloride-based additives. Cold weather can delay the set time for concrete but adding an accelerator to accelerate the hydration reaction, will help the concrete achieve strength faster.
Calcium chloride is the traditional and most cost-effective way, but it can lead to corrosion in any embedded steel, such as rebar, and may affect colored concrete.
A non-chloride-based accelerator added to the ready mix load helps to increase early strength and accelerates set time without the negative effects of calcium chloride.
Dubrook’s batch plants are ready to recommend the right option and mix a batch of concrete perfect for your concrete construction project.
As for protection, after the pour, DuBrook carries insulated concrete blankets to help protect concrete from cold weather. Concrete blankets are important during this process. When temperatures drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, concrete mixtures will freeze and experience structural damage. Concrete blankets are a heating and external method used to prevent freezing during the curing process. Dubrook has blankets in stock ready for you to purchase and complete your project!
Questions? Give DuBrook’s knowledgeable staff a call today at 844-DuBrook.
DuBrook (M & B Redi-Mix) is located at 15303 Rte 322, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, visit DuBrook’s website: https://dubrookinc.com/.
