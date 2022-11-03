Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Cook Forest State Park 8,500 Unspoiled Acres of Outdoor Adventures

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — For more than a century, the woodland charms of Cook Forest State Park have attracted vacationers in search of peace and quiet in nature.

The unspoiled 8,500-acre park is best known for its awe-inspiring stands of old-growth hemlock and white pine trees, some of which rank among the tallest and oldest in the northeastern United States.

Hikers can explore many trails, and kayakers can paddle the picturesque Clarion River which flows through the park.

Seneca Point and the nearby Fire Tower provide spectacular views of the wild and scenic Clarion River Valley below.

