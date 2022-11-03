 

State Police Calls: Dog Found in Rabbit Cage in ‘Deplorable Conditions’

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2VENANGO/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Dog Found in Rabbit Cage in “Deplorable Conditions”

PSP Franklin responded to a residence on Burrows Road in Allegheny Township, Venango County, for a report of cruelty to animals around 5:19 p.m. on Monday, October 31.

Police say the complainant advised that her ex-husband was responsible for caring for animals on their farm. When she moved back into the residence, she found that her dog was left in a rabbit cage in deplorable conditions.

The complainant also stated that she took the dog to the vet and found it was malnourished.

The suspect is a known 43-year-old Pleasantville man.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Harassment in Cornplanter Township

Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim.

Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October 26.

Harassment in Snyder Township

DuBois-based State Police responded to a residence on North Street in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, for a report of harassment around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

Upon further investigation, non-traffic citations for harassment were filed against two 12-year-old males, both of Brockway.


