Ted Walker, Accessory to the Murder of Shauna Howe, Dies in Prison



LABELLE, Pa. (EYT)— Eldred “Ted” Walker, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and third-degree murder in the 1992 death of Shauna Howe, has died at the age of 63 of natural causes.

Walker’s death was confirmed by Maria Bivens, Press Secretary of the Department of Corrections.

Walker had been imprisoned at the State Correctional Institute at Fayette since his October 2021 transfer from SCI Albion. He was serving a 20-to-40-year sentence for his role in the kidnapping, torture, and murder of the 11-year-old Girl Scout.

Shauna Howe was kidnapped as she was walking home from a Girl Scout Halloween party in Oil City on the evening of October 27, 1992. Her body was found three days later at Coulter’s Hole in Rockland Township.

It wasn’t until 12 years later that brothers Timothy O’Brien and James O’Brien, and Walker, were arrested for the crime. Walker agreed to testify against the O’Briens and plead guilty to lesser charges in exchange for a lighter sentence.



Walker, right, is seen in this still image from his interrogation with Pennsylvania State Police.

In his interrogation with a Pennsylvania State Police investigator, Walker confirmed what a witness had seen, admitting that he lured Howe toward him by asking if she was selling Girl Scout Cookies. He then grabbed her around the shoulders and handed her to Timothy O’Brien, who put her inside their car. James O’Brien was the driver, according to leaked video of the interrogation.

Timothy O’Brien, 56, and James O’Brien, 50, were each convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. They are currently serving life sentences.

Walker died on the 30th anniversary of the discovery of Shauna Howe’s remains. He would have been eligible for parole in July of 2024.

