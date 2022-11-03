 

Pickup Collides With Car, Slams into House Along Route 322

Thursday, November 3, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

us-322-houseCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a pickup truck collided with a car and then struck a house along Route 322 on Wednesday morning.

(Photo by Santana Nicole Irwin.)

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2.

Police say a 2022 Ford Maverick driven by 42-year-old Neil J. Bedow, of Franklin, was traveling east on U.S. 322 when his vehicle was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry operated by 63-year-old Ronald J. Jack, of Seneca, that failed to stop at the posted stop sign located at the intersection with Big Egypt Road.

After being struck, Bedow’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a residence located at the intersection of Bucktail Road and U.S. 322.

Photo courtesy of PSP Franklin

Photo courtesy of PSP Franklin

Both operators were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Jack was charged with a traffic violation, according to police.

According to PSP Franklin, the crash resulted from heavy fog conditions and caused the roadway to be closed for a short period of time.


