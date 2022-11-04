Fundraiser Organized for Woman Struck by Vehicle at Shippenville Country Fair

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized for a local woman who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Country Fair parking lot in Paint Township.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was recently organized for the family of Betty J. Eck, of Shippenville.

Betty was struck by a vehicle on Sunday, October 16, shortly after 5 p.m. in the Country Fair parking lot, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

A vehicle was backing out of a parking stall while she was walking near the rear of the vehicle, and she was struck. She fell down as a result and hit her head on the ground, according to Clarion-based State Police.

Betty suffered a serious head injury.

“The expenses are getting to be astronomical,” said Betty’s daughter, Tammy Rex. “Any donation would be greatly appreciated to keep (Betty’s husband) going to be with her and any future expenses.”

To donate, click here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.