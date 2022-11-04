 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, November 4, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayPatchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday NightShowers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 58. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. High near 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50.
MondaySunny, with a high near 65.
Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 39.
TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 38.
WednesdaySunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 62.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
