TodayPatchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday NightShowers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 58. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SundayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers. High near 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50.

MondaySunny, with a high near 65.

Monday NightMostly clear, with a low around 39.

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 38.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 62.

