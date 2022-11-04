Barbara J. Baker, 87, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, died there peacefully at 8:50 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health.

She was born June 8, 1935 in Mount Joy, Venango County, a beloved daughter of the late: Orie J. and Catherine F. Haun Wagner.

Mrs. Baker had worked as a van driver, and had worked in the classrooms for the Intermediate Unit-6.

She had also worked as a team driver alongside her late husband, Ken; and for Barry McGinnis’ locally owned and operated grocery stores.

Mrs. Baker was always happiest as a homemaker to her family, and cherished the fun times she shared with them.

She also enjoyed crocheting; knitting; baking and cooking.

She was a faithful member of The Evangelistic Tabernacle of Cooperstown.

She was married December 29, 1954 to Kenneth D. Baker, Sr., who preceded her in death on May 15, 2006.

Mrs. Baker is survived by five sons: Kenneth D. Baker, Jr. and his wife, Betty of Cooperstown; Mark E. Baker and his wife, Dena also of Cooperstown; Thomas K. Baker of Franklin; David A. Baker and his wife, Marlene also of Franklin; and Douglas G. Baker also of Franklin; in addition to many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tausha Baker; and by five brothers: William; Wayne; Robert and Richard Castner; and Lewis Wagner.

Friends may call Monday 3-5 PM in The Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 North Main Street, in Cooperstown.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 5 PM in the church with Pastor Mark Fultz, presiding.

A dinner will immediately follow the funeral services at the church’s hall.

Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry shall be private.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; or to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information, and to leave your personal note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.