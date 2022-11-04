Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Korean Wontons

These fried dumplings are very easy to prepare and so tasty!

Ingredients

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup canned bean sprouts



1/2 cup shredded carrots1-1/2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided1/3 pound ground beef1/3 cup sliced green onions1-1/2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted1-1/2 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot3 garlic cloves, minced1-1/2 teaspoons sesame oil1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper36 wonton wrappers1 large egg, lightly beaten3 tablespoons water

Directions

-In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, stir-fry cabbage, bean sprouts, and carrots in 1-1/2 teaspoons oil until tender; set aside.

-In a small skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, crumbling the meat; drain. Add to the vegetable mixture. Stir in the onions, sesame seeds, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, salt, and pepper.

-Place about 1 tablespoon of filling in the center of each wonton wrapper. Combine egg and water. Moisten wonton edges with egg mixture; fold opposite corners over the filling and press to seal.

-Heat the remaining oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Cook wontons in batches until golden brown, 1-2 minutes on each side, adding more oil if needed.

