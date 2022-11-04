Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 1, 2022 at Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born November 2, 1962 in Franklin, Dana was the son of the late Arnold “Arnie” Weaver and Constance “Connie” Shreffler Weaver.

Dana and his daughters Miranda and Rachel recently opened Weaver’s Creamery in Grove City.

He owned and operated the Airways Lounge in Franklin, drove tour bus for various entertainers and performed services contracted by the United States Government.

Dana loved to play softball where he was part of winning several leagues, tournaments, state tournaments and national tournaments.

He loved Ford trucks, especially from the ’70’s and was well known in his younger days for his ’71 Duster.

If you spent much time with Dana, you knew he loved to tell stories and he was “only gonna show ya one more time”.

Loved ones left to cherish Dana’s memory are his daughters Miranda (Colt) Turnipseed of Grove City, Rachel Weaver of Grove City and Briana Romain of Mercer; a grandson Malaki of Mercer; a sister Crystal (Mike) Bowser of Knox, a brother Mike (Sue) Weaver of Knox; two nephews Cole (Holly) Bowser of Venus and Lane Bowser of Knox (Kelsey Russell of Kittanning); a niece Desiree (Holcy Furlong) Thompson of Maryland; a great nephew, Memphis Bowser and a great niece, Mahayla Bowser both of Venus; two great nieces, Alaina and Aria Bowser of Knox; also, two nieces, Miranda Bowser of Knox and Mallory (Tyson) Adams of Cranberry; a great-nephew Trey Adams of Cranberry and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents, his paternal grandparents Wilford “Wick” and Dorothy Weaver and his maternal grandparents, Ray and Agnes Shreffler.

A celebration of life gathering for Dana will be held at Clintonville Fire Department on November 12th starting at 4pm.

Dana would want everyone to be comfortable, so please no formal attire.

Wearing a softball jersey or Airways shirt in memory of him would be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Venango County Men’s Softball League, 124 Tingley Lane, Franklin, PA 16323.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

