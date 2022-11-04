 

Driver Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole Along Curllsville Road

Friday, November 4, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Details have emerged regarding a vehicle that slammed into a utility pole along Curllsville Road last Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, along Curllsville Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Dodge Journey operated by 27-year-old Amber N. Gates, of Latrobe, was traveling east when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole on the south side of the roadway.

Gates was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Gates was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, November 3.


