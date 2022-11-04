Ethel P. Culbertson passed away, peacefully, at her home of 70 years in Clarion on November 2, 2022.

Ethel was born December 20, 1929, the fourth of five children of Fred S. Port and Margaret Smathers Port.

She was raised at the family homestead, Clarion Farms—which still thrives today.

Ethel attended Clarion State Teacher’s college.

Soon afterwards she met and married William E. Culbertson on March 9, 1950.

Together they raised four children.

“Eck”, as she was known by friends and family, enjoyed a lifetime with her siblings Mary Tucker, Winfield Port, Fred S. Port, and Alice P. Rupert, with whom she had many fond memories of visits to Florida.

Most rewarding was raising her family as a gracious homemaker—welcoming all who entered.

She was endearing to all who were blessed to know her sweet and gentle spirit.

Surviving are daughters Margaret Culbertson of Clarion and Mary Altman of Clarion; also surviving is a sister, Alice P. Rupert of Ohio, and son-in-law, Robert Skarada of Clarion.

“Grams” leaves behind her grandchildren: Carrie Allio and husband Mark; their children: Asher, Gage, Henry, and Matthias of Slippery Rock; Megan Tompkins and husband Will and their daughters Rowan and Cora of Anchorage, Alaska; Grandson Kent Contreras and his daughter Ellie of Pittsburgh; and grandsons Carter and Cameron Culbertson of Clarion.

She was also a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bill; daughter, Kyle Skarada; and son William “Cutty” Culbertson.

At Ethel’s request there will be no public visitation.

Services will be held at the convenience of her family with Reverend Mark Allio officiating.

Interment will be at Clarion Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.