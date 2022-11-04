Ethel Rhoads Reed, 85, of Shippenville, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022.

Born on June 15, 1937, in Victory Heights, Ethel was the daughter of the late Harlan and Catherine Rhoads.

On June 1, 1957, Ethel married John Reed who preceded her in death in 2006.

Ethel worked at Fisher Price in Medina, NY.

Once she moved back to the area she had a daycare out of her home then worked for The Keystone Blind which eventfully became Goodwill until her retirement.

Ethel was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of The DeHart-Rossman-Wenner Post #997 of Lamartine and the Riverhill EC Church where she loved working with missionaries from all over.

She enjoyed watching dirt track racing, feeding birds, gardening flower and plants and spending time with her family and friends.

Ethel is survived by her sons Randy Reed of Bedford, OH, Michael K. Reed Sr. of Shippenville, Stephen M. Reed Shippenville and Jay D. Reed of Ft. Leonard, MO; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her siblings Harlan Rhoads of Zanesville, OH, Mary Kay Hartzell of O’Fallon, MO, John Paul Rhoads of Azle, TX, David Rhoads of Lewisville, TX, Thomas Rhoads of West Freedom, Naomi French of Ava, MO, Timothy Rhoads of Colorado Springs, CO, Philip Rhoads of Canton, OH and Henrietta Price of Akron, OH and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Karen Rhoads, a brother Stephen Rhoads and a great grandson.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Monday and from 10 to 11 am Tuesday, at the Riverhill EC Church, 11133 Route 322, Shippenville, PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Tuesday in the church with the Pastor Richard Waegeraff of the Riverhill EC Church officiating.

Interment will follow at the Perry Chapel Cemetery in Pine City.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.