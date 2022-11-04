James H. Sandok, 73, of Franklin passed away on November 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

He was born on November 16, 1948 to the late Paul and Cecelia (Jackson) Sandok.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate 3, Security.

After returning home, Jim married the love of his life, the former Judy Hill on August 1, 1970.

He went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Pittsburgh.

After receiving his degree, Jim was employed as a Law Enforcement Officer in Crafton Borough, the Venango County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Franklin for a total of sixteen years.

He later co-owned Venango Rod and Gun.

He then retired from his position as the Human Services Administrative Officer for Venango County.

Jim was strong in his faith and a member of the Irwin Presbyterian Church.

Jim cherished summers at the lake, where he could be found boating and fishing.

Holidays were also a highlight for him, especially when his grandchildren came to visit.

He always looked forward to traditions and time with his family, especially enjoying Judy’s cooking and baking.

Jim had a radio personality, “Stasch Dombrowski” where he shared his passion as a Steelers Fan, rain or shine, with an adoring audience.

Jim was also a Masonic Member of Lake Myrtle Lodge, F&M #316, PM.

Left to cherish his loving memory, is his wife; his daughters, Megan Yeager, Elissa Baker, and Kelly Sandok; his sons-in-law; Adam Yeager and Chad Baker. Also, his beloved grandchildren; Ryan Sandok, Makenzie Yeager, and Harper Yeager (along with his fearless basset hound, Watson J. Puppydog).

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brother, Paul L. Sandok.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 1pm – 3pm and 5pm – 7pm.

Funeral services for Jim will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home at 11 am with Pastor Bobbi Hunt, officiating.

Jim will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jim’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

