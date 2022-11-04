One-Stop Voter Information Available; Acting Secretary Reminds Voters to Sign and Date Outer Envelope Before Returning Mail Ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. – In preparation for Pennsylvania’s general election on November 8, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminds Pennsylvanians they can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov.

Chapman also reminded Pennsylvanians voting by mail-in or absentee ballot to return their voted ballot immediately, delivering it in person to their county election board or other authorized location. Check vote.pa.gov to find ballot drop-off locations and county election office hours. The deadline for county election boards to receive voted mail ballots is 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. A postmark by that time does not count.

Voters who are returning completed mail ballots are also urged to sign and date the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope to ensure their vote will be counted.

“The vote.pa.gov site is a one-stop resource for Pennsylvania voters. They can verify their registration, locate their polling place and find out how to return their mail ballot, among other important information,” Chapman said. “We encourage all eligible voters to be fully informed about their rights and to vote in the election.”

Under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot, or voters who need third-party delivery of their emergency absentee ballot.

Voters who have not voted by mail ballot can vote in person at their polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voters who applied for and receive a mail ballot and then decide they want to vote at the polls must bring their mail ballot packet with them to be voided, including the outer return envelope with the voter’s declaration.

If a voter applies for a mail ballot but does not receive it or no longer has the mail ballot and envelopes, they may vote by provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day. Their county board of elections will then verify that they did not vote by mail before counting their provisional ballot.

At vote.pa.gov, voters can:

– Confirm their voter registration status.

– Locate their polling place and get directions.

– View a demonstration video of the voting system used in their county.

– Find contact information for their county election office.

– File a complaint if they encounter any difficulty or questionable situation at their polling place.

On November 8, Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 state House members.

Chapman reminded registered voters that they have the right to cast a provisional ballot at the polling place if they believe they are registered at the precinct but are not listed in the poll book or supplemental poll book. Provisional ballots will be reviewed by county officials within seven days after the election to determine whether the voter was eligible.

Voters appearing at a polling place for the first time will need to show proper identification, which may be either photo or non-photo ID. There is no identification requirement for voters returning to vote at a polling place for the second or subsequent election.

A voter who is unable to enter the booth or use the balloting system is entitled to have assistance at the voting booth. The voter can choose who will provide the assistance, except for the voter’s employer, an agent of the employer, an officer or agent of the voter’s union or the precinct’s Judge of Elections.

Voters who are not proficient in English also can get help when voting. Voters may be asked to sign a declaration stating that they need assistance at the polling place. This declaration is available in Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Vietnamese. Several counties across the commonwealth offer bilingual (Spanish and English) ballots in voting precincts that have been identified with a significant Hispanic and Spanish-speaking population. Philadelphia also offers voting materials in Chinese.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, visit vote.pa.gov, call the Department of State’s year-round hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (877-868-3772), or follow #ReadyToVotePA on social media.

