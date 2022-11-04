Police Release Details of Vehicle That Crashed into Fox’s Pizza Den in Rimersburg

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident involving a vehicle that crashed into a local pizza shop early Monday morning causing the store to temporarily close.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:37 a.m. on Monday, October 31, near Main Street (State Route 68) and Cherry Run Street, in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 35-year-old Daniel R. Peters, of Sligo, was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Main Street when he attempted to make a left turn onto Cherry Run Street.

Peters was unable to complete the turn, making a wide turn into the Fox’s Pizza parking lot and striking a metal barrier, police say.

After impact, Peters’ vehicle traveled through the metal barrier and into the front wall of the Fox’s Pizza building, according to police.

Police say Peters then reversed, striking a metal pole before turning right and fleeing the scene by traveling around the building and back onto Cherry Run Street.

Peters suffered suspected minor injuries.

This crash is pending investigation, police say.

On Monday, October 31, an employee of Fox’s Pizza Den told exploreClarion.com that she was notified by a neighbor that a vehicle had crashed into the store, causing damage to the brick wall and shattering a window.

“A vehicle came through the intersection, missed the turn, and went right into the front of the building,” she said.

According to a post on Fox’s Pizza — Rimersburg‘s facebook page, the store is still closed as of Thursday, November 3, and will remain closed until further notice.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, November 3.

