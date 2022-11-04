Repairs on County Judicial Building Progress

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County maintenance workers are completing the finishing touches needed for repair of the damaged front of the Clarion County Probation and District Magistrate building at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Liberty Street.

(Photo above by Ron Wilshire.)

A fire damaged part of the building on Thursday, September 5, 2019, and repairs to the exterior of the front entrance had been delayed for several reasons.

“The old entrance had a fake brick exterior, and the cigarette pot ignited the material and caught fire. We want to go with fireproof material on the outside of the building, so it never happens again,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

Clarion County was also waiting for a settlement on insurance claims.

Clarion County 9-1-1 had dispatched Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Borough Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS to the scene around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

According to Doug Preston, Chief of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, the offices had already closed for the day when the fire broke out, and no one was inside the building.

Preston noted the main fire damage was to the front entrance area of the building, although the entire structure sustained a lot of smoke and heat damage inside.

The fire was under control and mostly extinguished around 6:00 p.m.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 p.m.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The cause of the fire was investigated by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

It was determined that the cigarette pot ignited the fake brick exterior of the building.

ServiceMaster By Bell of Strattanville was called by the Commissioners to begin mitigation on Thursday evening (September 5, 2019).

It was noted by Tharan that ServiceMaster was contracted just for the mitigation, and all other repairs would be completed by county employees.

The building was the former home of Golden Dawn and Goodwill. Clarion County purchased the building in October 2016 and renovated it for the purpose of housing the County Probation and Magisterial District Court 18-3-01.

