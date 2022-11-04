Clarion Forest VNA to Host ‘Celebration of Life’ on December 4
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will host a “Celebration of Life” memorial event on Sunday, December 4, at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
The event begins at 2:00 p.m.
The service will feature music by Phyllis Howard, therapeutic harpist, and soloist, David Bish.
Elements of the Celebration of Life will also include reading the names of deceased loved ones, candle lighting, moments of reflection, and song selections.
The public is welcome to participate along with the families and associates of Clarion Forest VNA. The names of loved ones held in memory will be taken by staff/volunteers at the door prior to the beginning of the program. The names will be read and a candle lit for each during the celebration.
Guests will be welcome beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served following the celebration.
Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 W. Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.
For more information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.
