 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Forest VNA to Host ‘Celebration of Life’ on December 4

Friday, November 4, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

VNA Celebration of LifeCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will host a “Celebration of Life” memorial event on Sunday, December 4, at the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

The event begins at 2:00 p.m.

The service will feature music by Phyllis Howard, therapeutic harpist, and soloist, David Bish.

Elements of the Celebration of Life will also include reading the names of deceased loved ones, candle lighting, moments of reflection, and song selections.

The public is welcome to participate along with the families and associates of Clarion Forest VNA. The names of loved ones held in memory will be taken by staff/volunteers at the door prior to the beginning of the program. The names will be read and a candle lit for each during the celebration.

Guests will be welcome beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served following the celebration.

Trinity Point Church of God is located at 180 W. Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.