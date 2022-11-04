This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, November 4

CLASS A

Union/A-C Valley at Keystone, 7:00 p.m.



Coudersport at Brockway, 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Karns City vs. Brookville at Clarion University, 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Punxsutawney vs. St. Marys at DuBois, 7:00 p.m.

