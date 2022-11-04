 

SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Presents the Annual Giving Eyes Contest

Friday, November 4, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Laurel EyeBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is giving away free Lasik to two lucky winners.

See your dreams come true this year with Laurel Eye Clinic’s Annual Giving Eyes contest. Laurel Eye will be giving two lucky individuals the gift of sight this holiday season.

To enter, all you need to do is submit a story about how you or a loved one would benefit from Lasik vision correction.

The contest is open through November 30, 2022.

Log on to Laurel Eye CLinic’s website at laureleye.com or visit their facebook page to enter!

Laurel Eye Clinic: A Better Vision for You

The Giving Eyes program has no cash value and is non-transferable. If you are selected as a winner, your story and/or photos and videos will be used for marketing and advertising purposes. The Giving Eye program is contingent upon a refractive pre-operative exam to determine your candidacy for Lasik surgery.

Giving Eyes (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
