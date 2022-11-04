SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Has New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles on Their Lot!

 

Friday, November 4, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Ben - RedbankNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem and check out the new and certified pre-owned vehicles on their lot!

(Ask Sales Professional Ben Kundick Jr., pictured above, about the great deals at Redbank Chevrolet!)

New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

dark ash silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $67,735
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET CAMARO

Camaro z

Camaro zz

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $48,145
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET TAHOE

Screenshot 2022-08-15 193349

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,990

Mileage: 66,511
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

Screenshot 2022-08-15 194355

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $23,990

Mileage: 45,972
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Screenshot 2022-08-15 195324

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $40,990

Mileage: 47,000
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


