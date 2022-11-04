SPONSORED: West Park Rehab is Using New Technology in Treatment

SENECA, Pa (EYT) – West Park Rehab is using new technology in a treatment called The Neufit Method. If you have numbness, tingling, or nerve-type pain, Neufit may be a treatment option for you.

How does the NueFit System work?

Identify: The “software” of the nervous system controls everything related to health, recovery, and performance. We perform a series of manual muscle tests plus map your body with the NEUBIE (short for Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator) to precisely identify the underlying nervous system issues that delay recovery.

Reset: West Park Rehab uses manual therapy and neurological stimulation with the NEUBIE to change those neurological patterns and very quickly re-educate the body back to a state of more normal, optimal functioning.

Breakthrough: By working through these restrictions, you can tap into the range of motion, strength, and capacity for pain-free movement that you had all along – it was just lying dormant, unable to be expressed.

The Neubie device is FDA-cleared and patented. It safely sends direct current signals precisely to where you are experiencing pain or muscle movement limitations — re-educating the muscles by tapping into the power of the nervous system.

Who can benefit from the Neubie?

The Neubie Device has been proven to help patients recovering from:

– Plantar Fasciitis

– Ankle Sprain

– Shin Splints

– Knee Ligament injury

– Jumper’s Knee

– Hamstring Strain

– Pulled Groin

– Strain Quad or Hip Flexor

– Back Pain

– Neck Pain

– Rotator Cuff injury

– Shoulder Impingement

– UCL Strain

– Tennis Elbow

– Epicondylitis

– Carpal Tunnel

– Trigger Finger

– Arthritis

– Swelling and Lymphedema

– Chronic Pain

The NeuFit Method has also helped patients with neuromuscular re-education and regaining function loss due to:

– Stroke

– Spinal Cord Injury

– Traumatic Brain Injury

– Multiple Sclerosis (M.S.)

Schedule an appointment here.

or call the Franklin office at 814-437-6191.

