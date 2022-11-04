State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Retail Theft from Clarion Walmart

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Area Woman Accused of Stealing Several Items from Walmart

PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft at Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 37-year-old Amy Murray, of Falls Creek, stole 13 assorted items valued at $183.17 on Saturday, October 29, around 4:05 p.m.

Court documents indicate the following charge was filed against Murray in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Misdemeanor 1

Murray faces a preliminary hearing on December 6, at 9:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

16-Year-Old Arrested for Terroristic Threats

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of terroristic threats near Kingsville Road in Clarion Township.

Police say the incident occurred at 1:45 p.m. on October 19 and involved a 16-year-old male arrestee, of Fairmount City.

The victim is a 51-year-old Clarion man.

Stolen Medication in Paint Township

PSP Clarion is investigating a theft of medication near Paint Boulevard and Amsler Avenue in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a pill bottle from Walmart containing 1 mg. of Clonazepam pills was stolen sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28.

The value of the stolen medication is $44.60.

The victim is a 29-year-old Knox woman.

Pickup Damaged in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief on 28th Division Highway in Clarion Township.

Police say the tailgate of a 1997 Ford pickup was damaged sometime between 2:00 p.m. on October 30 and 1:30 p.m. on October 31.

The damage is valued at $100.00.

The victim is a 60-year-old Clarion Township man.

